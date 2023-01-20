FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a woman and charged her with four felonies, including financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a release from the FPD.

Emily A. Adams was charged with one county of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of possession of a forged instrument (third degree). All four charges are felonies, according to the release.

Police said they received a report of fraudulent activity on Jan. 6 and began an investigation. Foley detectives and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

According to the release, Adams admitted to forging three checks belong to a family member.