GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department said they have arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man in the abdomen.

According to officials, on Dec. 7, officers were called to Oak Road East for a domestic violence dispute. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 60-year-old man had been stabbed with a knife in his abdomen. The man was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Officers gathered evidence and talked to witnesses and were able to determine who else was involved in the dispute. Jennifer Murphy, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence. She is in the Baldwin County Jail and was given a $30,000 bond.

Officials said officers are continuing to investigate. The victim is recovering in the hospital.