FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed a woman was hit by a car crossing Highway 59 on Thursday night and is in the hospital, according to a release from the FPD.

According to the release, a 22-year-old woman was crossing Highway 59, south of East Lawson Avenue in Foley at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28 when she was hit by a car.

Foley’s Police and Fire Department along with MedStar and AirCare were on scene to “render aid and assist at the scene.” The victim was airlifted to USA Hospital to Mobile and is in “critical condition.”

The crash is being investigating by the FPD’s Accident Investigation Unit. According to the release, no charges are expected. FPD is not releasing the victim’s name and the family has been notified.