LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A Lillian woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Robertsdale man was previously convicted for stealing from a 93-year-old woman.

Rhonda Jo Lay was arrested in 2011 and convicted in 2012 for exploitation of the elderly after stealing from an elderly woman. She was booked into the Baldwin County Jail for the more recent case around 12 p.m. Thursday.

Lay was arrested in Pensacola at a Blue Wahoos game and extradicted on Robertsdale Police Department charges of ID theft and theft of property back to Baldwin County due to her previous conviction.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Robertsdale Police Department are continuing to investigate.