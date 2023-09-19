LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of shooting her aunt 13 times in the Bay Branch Estates subdivision has been extradited from Starkville, Miss., to Baldwin County.

Michelle Campbell, 21, who has a Gautier address, is accused of shooting her aunt around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. The incident occurred in an unincorporated area in Baldwin County but is in the Loxley Police Jurisdiction.

Campbell was arrested on Sept. 10 in Starkville and charged with first-degree assault.

After the shooting, the aunt was taken to a Mobile hospital and labeled as being in critical condition. There has been no update on her condition.