Woman accused of financially exploiting multiple elderly victims

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Jaylon George, 19-years-old, is accused of financially taking advantage of at least four elderly residents of a local nursing home, formerly George’s place of employment.

Officers and Criminal Investigators from the Foley Police Department, with the assistance of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Investigative Unit worked together to issue a search warrant for George.

This investigation is being conducted in a cooperative effort by a newly formed team created by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office targeting financial exploitation and abuse of the elderly.

George, who was out on bond for previous financial crimes, was arrested and charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly, two felony counts of Theft of Property, and one felony count of Possession of Forged Instrument.

The Foley Police Department says additional victims may have been discovered during the search and additional charges are likely. George’s previous bond has been revoked.

