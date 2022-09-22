The event will be on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tractor Supply Company (851 US Highway 98 Daphne, AL 36526).

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG has partnered with the Better Business Bureau for a Community Shred Day event scheduled for Oct. 7 in Daphne.

People wishing to shred are to bring paper products only. You are limited to two bags or two boxes equaling a 50 pound limit. No businesses are permitted during the event.