DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A retro van and wardrobes from the 1960s and 1970s are taking over the Eastern Shore Friday.

“These hippies, this band of hippies that were kind of into drugs and rock n roll and all sorts of things, and all of a sudden Chuck Smith was out preaching to them on the beach and it started a Jesus revolution that kind of went across the country,” said movie producer Kevin Downes who’s in Baldwin County this week gearing up for the next big film.

Shot locally, but set in California, ‘Jesus Revolution’ starts filming Monday. Crews are using rented office space along Highway 98 in Daphne as headquarters, arriving in town to catch the final Mardi Gras parades earlier this week.

“Certainly this area knows how to celebrate something when they see it,” Downes added.

Downes says he is already a fan of south Alabama after filming some of the scenes for the movie ‘I Can Only Imagine’ here several years ago.

“The thing we get often when we come back here is how friendly the community is. That means a lot to us as filmmakers because obviously, we understand that sometimes we’re intruding on people’s space and whatnot, but the fact that there’s hospitality here really means a lot to us,” said Downes.

The new movie, starring Kelsey Grammer and other notable cast members, will film scenes at Fairhope’s K-1 Center and Murphy High School in Mobile. Those are just two of the many locations being used. It’s not just the big names needed for the movie, though.

“If you’ve got your own cool 60’s, 70’s wardrobe or a little bit of the long hair going on come on out. We could definitely use you,” he continued.

Over the next 5 weeks, crews will need extras for various roles and scenes. Baptism scenes will be filmed at Pirates Cove in Baldwin County. If you’re interested click here to get involved.

The wardrobe department is already putting racks together on Friday for a busy production schedule. The movie is set to premiere sometime next year.