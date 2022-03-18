FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Out of 230 vendors, WKRG News 5 chose one to be the favorite artist at the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.

Devon Walsh presented Gina Krawez of Fort Payne, Alabama with the blue ribbon Friday afternoon.

Krawez is a master painter. You can find more than two dozen pieces for sale at booth 9906-08 on Johnson Avenue.

Krawez grew up playing under the shade of festival tents with her mom. She said money earned from working art stands helped pay for her first car.

The painting expert has been to the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival 10-15 times.

Walsh and the WKRG News 5 committee chose Krawez for her story, bright colors, and enthusiasm.