WKRG 5 is proud to be the exclusive TV sponsor for the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend is the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival, and WKRG 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor of the event.

WKRG 5 will be broadcasting LIVE from the festival on Friday, including our entire Noon newscast.

Members of the news team will be in attendance to meet viewers on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will showcase 100 of the best artists in the state of Alabama — everything from painting and poetry to sculpture and woodwork.

The festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Free parking is available at the city parking garage and at various churches downtown.

Read more about the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival by clicking here.