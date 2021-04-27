WKRG 5 is proud to be the exclusive TV sponsor for the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend is the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival, and WKRG 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor of the event.

WKRG 5 will be broadcasting LIVE from the festival on Friday, including our entire Noon newscast.

Members of the news team will be in attendance to meet viewers on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will showcase 100 of the best artists in the state of Alabama — everything from painting and poetry to sculpture and woodwork.

The festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Free parking is available at the city parking garage and at various churches downtown.

Read more about the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories