Witness to MLK assassination speaks at Fairhope Church

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special speaker in Fairhope starts a series of events in Baldwin County to promote cooperation across racial lines through faith. This morning at 11 a witness to the death of Martin Luther King Junior will speak at Fairhope United Methodist Church. The speaker is Clara Ester. According to a news release, as a teenager, she was there at the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968, the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
The topic of her talk is “The Cost of Moral Leadership.” Ester also has local ties. According to a news release: “Clara Ester was one of the founding members of Habitat for Humanity of Mobile and People United to Advance the Dream. She is the former executive director of Dumas Wesley Community Center.” The event is open to the public.
Below is a news release from “Path to Peace” outlining other events happening soon:
Monday, February 10 — the growing phenomenon known as the Path to Peace Choir will Practice – if you want to help and-or in sing during the Winter Season, respond to this email. 6:30 pm. Their mission is to build multi-race and other relationships while singing for the Lord. Singing talents are secondary. They alternate practices between the Eastern Shore and Bay Minette.
Wednesday, February 19 -- the Path to Peace monthly Prayer Gathering; Noon. Prayer warriors bathe race reconciliation generally, Path to Peace specifically and any other concerns in Prayer each third Wednesday of the month. Strictly prayer and relationship-building, strictly one hour. No food, so plan to eat before or after. Facilitated by Bishop Manuel Watson; respond to this email for more information.
Wednesday, February 19 -- Josephine Bolling McCall, author of Penalty for Success: My Father was Lynched in Lowndes County, AL; appers at St James Episcopal, Fairhope, 6 pm; sponsored in part by the Episcopal Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation. (At St. John’s Episcopal in Pensacola the night before, Feb 18, same time.) Email <maryangelamullins@gmail.com> for more info. See, too, the attachment.
Thursday February 20 – a small, Path-to-Peace informal multi-race PotLuck and dialogue; 6 p.m. Fairhope. If you would like to be part of this group – or start another one following the Path to Peace guidelines -- respond to this email.
Saturday February 29 – Monday March 2 – You are invited to join a small group of pilgrims on a 3-day trip around Alabama to places made significant in what was called the Modern Civil Rights Movement; the places include Montgomery, Selma and Birmingham. Leaves from St James Episcopal, Fairhope. Estimated costs are about $300-$350. Limited to 10 people. Email psalm82.3and4@gmail.com for more information.
Wednesday March 20, -- the Path to Peace monthly Prayer Gathering; Noon. Prayer warriors bathe race reconciliation generally, Path to Peace specifically and any other concerns in Prayer each third Wednesday of the month. Strictly prayer and relationship-building, strictly one hour. No food, so plan to eat before or after. Facilitated by Bishop Manuel Watson; respond to this email for more information.
Thursday April 16 – the Gideons are producing a special luncheon for Baldwin Pastors and their spouses from 11:30 until 1. If a pastor can’t make it, a representative would be welcome. The Gideons are explicitly interested in diversity, so help get the word out. Respond to this email if you or a pastor you know would like more information.
