Witness to MLK assassination speaks at Fairhope Church

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special speaker in Fairhope starts a series of events in Baldwin County to promote cooperation across racial lines through faith. This morning at 11 a witness to the death of Martin Luther King Junior will speak at Fairhope United Methodist Church. The speaker is Clara Ester. According to a news release, as a teenager, she was there at the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968, the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

The topic of her talk is “The Cost of Moral Leadership.” Ester also has local ties. According to a news release: “Clara Ester was one of the founding members of Habitat for Humanity of Mobile and People United to Advance the Dream. She is the former executive director of Dumas Wesley Community Center.” The event is open to the public.

Below is a news release from “Path to Peace” outlining other events happening soon:

Monday, February 10 — the growing phenomenon known as the Path to Peace Choir will Practice – if you want to help and-or in sing during the Winter Season, respond to this email. 6:30 pm. Their mission is to build multi-race and other relationships while singing for the Lord. Singing talents are secondary. They alternate practices between the Eastern Shore and Bay Minette.