Witness shares frightening moments of the shooting on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacco’s

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Witness Dianne Mitchell told News 5, she was at the restaurant for about two minutes as she waited on her son-n-law to pick up her grandchildren. She said as she was telling them goodbye, that’s when the shooting happened.

“When the shots started firing, I said ‘Oh my God,” said Mitchell.

Scary moments Diane Mitchell witnessed while standing near the boat ramp at Ralph and Kacco’s with her grandkids.

“I wasn’t paying them no attention. I was exchanging kids and as far as I knew there was a group of people over there and I really didn’t think anything of it,” said Mitchell.

In a matter of seconds, Mitchell said they were hiding to save their lives.

“One of them pulled out a long gun. I don’t know if it was a shotgun or a rifle, so I’ll say a long gun and started shooting at one of the other men. He was shooting from behind a black four-door truck over to a tan SUV towards another man that had on red pants and the man with red pants started shooting back with a pistol. They started shooting 5-6 shots at least,” said Mitchell.

As shots fired back and forth, Mitchell said she immediately jumped into action to protect her grand-children and called the police.

“They ducked down from behind the vehicle. Then he got them in the car toward Felix’s and away from the firing and I stood behind my vehicle and called 911,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the man who was shooting from behind a black SUV took off running towards the interstate where he was later caught by police.

“Thank God we’re okay and my grandchildren are okay. That’s all that matters,” said Mitchell.

The Spanish Fort Police Chief said there are no charges yet. They are waiting for the two-shot to be released from the hospital and questioned.