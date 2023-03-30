FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say it was a teenage driver from Baldwin County that led them on a chase through south Foley Wednesday afternoon eventually crashing out on the busiest highway in the county.

Angela Hotard was just finishing up her day as a private driver when she suddenly found herself staring at a red pickup truck coming right at her. She had watched it circle around the convenience store on Foley Beach Express near County Road 8 and she hit record on her phone.

Her curiosity quickly turned to terror as the truck barreled south, “make the turn, make the turn, make the turn,” she said while recording. The Dodge pick-up turned at the last minute onto County Road 8 and headed west.

“As he made the turn I was a little nervous at that point,” she says. “I didn’t know if he was going to make it. I said a couple of words.”

A few minutes later, the pickup crashed in the median of Highway 59 and County Road 12. Foley Police had tried to stop the 17-year-old driver for speeding on the Beach Express. Twenty minutes later after zipping from the Express to 59 and back again, the chase ended. Police say at least half a dozen vehicles, both police units and private vehicles, had been damaged.

Hotard had no idea what was headed her way when she pulled up at the red light on her way home.

“You can hear his wheels squealing as he’s making the turn,” said Hotard. “It was slow motion. It happened quick but it was like a movie.”

A movie she knows could have ended much differently.

“It’s Spring Break and you’ve got all this traffic and it was just the grace of God that it was light traffic and everybody was at a standstill,” said Hotard.

The driver is not being identified because of his age, but he faces half a dozen charges as of right now, including leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and possibly DUI.