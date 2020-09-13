Wish granted for girl in Silverhill

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A girl in Silverhill gets a special surprise Saturday. Yesterday members of Make-a-Wish Alabama unveiled a new playhouse and nursery for an 11-year-old named Abby.

Over the summer the group crowd sourced a wish list of items to help make this project a reality. They say more than 35 items were purchased to put this small house together. Silverhill’s mayor and fire department were there to help celebrate as the house was unveiled.