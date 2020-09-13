Wish granted for girl in Silverhill

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A girl in Silverhill gets a special surprise Saturday. Yesterday members of Make-a-Wish Alabama unveiled a new playhouse and nursery for an 11-year-old named Abby.

Over the summer the group crowd sourced a wish list of items to help make this project a reality. They say more than 35 items were purchased to put this small house together. Silverhill’s mayor and fire department were there to help celebrate as the house was unveiled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories