DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gym full of students at Daphne High School all to celebrate a moment 15-year-old freshman, Malakhi Washington had no idea was coming.

“Malakhi, you are going to Disney World!”

“That was epic. To see him come in and get so excited the way he did just brings joy,” said Mom Tiffaney Baker.

Joy is a word that comes up a lot when folks talk about Malakhi. “Malakhi’s smile, that was amazing,” said Kimberly Etherton Mobile Regional Director for Magic Moments. “He has so much joy that’s what we need.”

“I can’t explain it because he’s just my boy,” said Baker.

The trip to the Magic Kingdom is made possible by Magic Moments the only wish organization dedicated to kids in Alabama with chronic illnesses and once they connect, “they get to stay connected with us and with other families that might be going through similar circumstances,” said Etherton.

Baker will tell you raising a child with special needs is challenging. There are good days and bad ones. “When I first had him I didn’t think I could do it but now as a mother, it’s been amazing. He’s taught me more than I’ve taught him,” said Etherton and that’s a wish come true for any parent and a magic moment sure to last a lifetime.