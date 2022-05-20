FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama.

The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores.

Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the dentures while snorkeling off the shore. They launched a search on Facebook to locate Randy. More than a week later, the dentures are back in his possession.

Randy Williams smiles with his returned dentures.

Randy also had the chance to read the four-page letter about the dentures’ adventure and see all the fun photos the couple captured with the pearly whites.