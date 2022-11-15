ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the ice rink at The Wharf on Nov. 12 kicked off a holiday season at the Orange Beach destination full of holiday shopping, family fun and events.

Ice Rink: featuring real ice, the ice rink at The Wharf is open through Jan. 16. Times vary by date, but it’s usually open either 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Extended hours are offered for Thanksgiving break, Christmas break and New Years Eve.

General admission: $15

Combo Pass for Ferris Wheel and Ice Rink: $20

Frequent Skater Pass: 10 passes for $100

Socks and concessions available

NOTE: You must sign a waiver online when you select a date to skate

PLUS: We are teaming up with The Wharf and Sand Dollar Lifestyles for the WKRG News 5, Give 5 Tuesdays. The Wharf will donate $5 to Toys for Tots in honor of every skater at the Ice Rink on Tuesdays, up to $2,500.

Toys for Tots Bike Drive: The Wharf is also hosting a bike drive for Toys for Tots. Take an ornament off the tree in the Ice Rink and donate a bike to help make a local child’s Christmas more joyful. Bikes can be for any child ages 16 and under. You can drop them off at the Ice Rink on Dec. 13.

More winter events at The Wharf

FREE Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience

Nov. 29-Dec. 31

Nightly

6 pm + 7 pm | Main Street at The Wharf

Enjoy the special Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience Show. See Main Street as it’s transformed into a magical stage where the palm trees are energized with life and become the stars of the display.

Photos with Santa

Weekends + Holidays – November 11 – December 24

Times vary by date | Suite G102, next to Archipelago

Jolly Claus has checked his list already — twice, actually — so make sure you are on your best behavior when you snap a frame-worthy photo. Don’t forget your letter to Santa!

The Wharf North Pole Express

Saturdays – November + December

Times vary by date | Main Street at The Wharf (Pick up at the Train Station near the Ferris wheel)

We welcome your kiddos to wear their jammies and enjoy the sights and sounds as the train rides through our Winter Wonderland. They will also be given a candy cane, coloring book and Golden Ticket sticker as a special souvenir!

Horse + Carriage Rides

Select Nights Nov.-Jan.

5-8 pm | Main Street at The Wharf (Pick up across from the ice-skating rink near Sand Dollar Lifestyles)

Trot along through the streets on a horse-drawn carriage and gaze at the holiday lights and decorations with your loved ones.

Christmas Tree Lighting hosted by the City of Orange Beach

Tuesday, November 29

5:30 pm | Main Street

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Wharf! Help us usher in the holiday season with bulbs, garland and glee. The annual tree lighting hosted by the City of Orange Beach is the perfect ceremony to inspire the Yuletide spirit.

Holly Days on Main Festival presented by Coastal Alabama Business Chamber

Saturday + Sunday, December 10 + 11

Times vary by date | Main Street at The Wharf

The newest December tradition in Coastal Alabama is coming back for a third year! Vendors of all types will be on Main Street with a selection of gifts that are certain to make your holiday special. Be sure to also take in the sights and sounds of performances from area students, an art showcase and lighted boat parade.

Kids Confetti Drop presented by Beachball Properties

December 31

10 am – 2 pm | Main Street + Palms Plaza

Kids whose bedtime comes well before midnight will get to ring in the New Year hours early at the annual Kids Confetti Drop presented by Beachball Properties! All the fun starts with DJ Matt and the confetti will fall from the sky at noon. There will also be tons of fun kids’ activities, so come out and welcome 2023 with a safe and colorful good time the whole family can enjoy!

Reelin’ in the New Year