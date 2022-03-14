FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Winn-Dixie in Fairhope is looking to hire. To attract workers, the store will host two job fairs.

Hiring managers at Winn-Dixie are looking to fill both part-time and full-time jobs at their Fairhope location. Store managers will be at each job fair to accept applications and conduct interviews with candidates.

The job fairs will be held at the Fairhope Winn-Dixie at 187 Baldwin Square:

Tuesday, March 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to apply online, click the link here.