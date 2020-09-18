Winn-Dixie stores distributing free water, ice Friday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Winn-Dixie is offering assistance to those affected by Hurricane Sally by providing free water and ice to residents throughout the Mobile area. Tractor-trailers containing more than 3,300 cases of bottled water and 80,000 pounds of ice will be parked at Winn-Dixie parking lots in Fairhope and Foley at 8 a.m. to assist those in need, while supplies last.

WHERE: Foley, AL

Winn-Dixie Store #570, 1235 South McKenzie St. , Foley, AL 36535

– SE Grocers 24-pack bottled water, limit two (2) per family

– 20-pound bag of ice, limit one (1) per family

Fairhope, AL

Winn-Dixie Store #599, 187 Baldwin Square, 188 Fairhope, AL 36532

– 20-pound bag of ice, limit one (1) per family

Pensacola, FL

Winn-Dixie Store #504 7135 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola

Winn-Dixie Store #498 1550 S. Hwy. 29. Cantonment

About 1,700 cases of water and 2,000 bags will be given away on Friday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

