Wind Creek casino readies for safe, fun reopening

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) Monday, Wind Creek casinos around the state will re-open but there are some things you need to know before coming out and trying your luck.

The motto for Wind Creek’s re-opening seems to be safety first, “We want to offer an environment that we would be comfortable bringing our family and friends to,” says general manager Tim Ramer.

To make sure that happens there will be temperature screenings and mask before entering the building. It is also recommended reservations be made on-line to make sure you have a seat since there is limited capacity inside.

There are only a third of the games available for play and they are everywhere, on the main gaming floor but also in meeting rooms, the ball room and event center. All will be closed periodically throughout the day for deep cleaning according to Ramer. “Each area will be cleaned multiple times during the day. We have limited the capacity two games between each patron or an aisle.”

Entertainment venues were given the green-light to open by Governor Kay Ivey two weeks ago. “A lot of folks who have been home for the last 60 days are ready to get out and do something,” Wind Creek held off to make sure their re-opening was done right says Executive Vice President Ken Rohman. “We want to make sure we can give you an escape that is fun, exciting, just like you are used to just in a way that is safe and everybody has a good time.”

