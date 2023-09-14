HARDY is set to perform at The Wharf Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (photo courtesy Big Loud Records).

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — There are two headlining concerts happening at The Wharf Amphitheater in October.

The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid is on Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m. The festival is part of an annual tour that began in June and is winding down with concerts in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama.

Willie Nelson, who won three Grammy Awards this year alone, is the festival’s headliner.

Six days later, HARDY is set to perform at The Wharf Amphitheater on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., according to Big Loud Records.

HARDY’s most recent album, “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” is his second studio recorded album, and the concert is part of the album’s tour. It features rock and country music, and it has added to more than three billion career streams for HARDY’s music.

He’s well known as “the pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi,” and his reputation is known as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive,” according to American Songwriter.

HARDY is a five-time Academy of Country Music award winner, a three-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He’s also written 13 No. 1 singles.

HARDY has toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell and others. This 19-date concert tour is based around his new album.

Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe will open for HARDY.