William Wood arrested in weekend apartment disturbance in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early Saturday night, a gunshot rings out at Ashley Gates apartments in Daphne just blocks from the police department. “

When the police officer showed up actually when he was pulling up and got out of his vehicle that’s when he heard the gunshot,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy. “That is really when the situation became a lot more serious.”

William Howard Wood, Jr., 53, had been yelling at five kids ages 10 to 13 playing in the parking lot and told them he had a gun, according to police.

“Everybody immediately took cover, including the police officer,” said Vannoy. “He called in everybody that he could. They saw him come out of the apartment on one or two occasions. When he came out the third time they took him into custody.”

Police believe alcohol was involved, “Obviously his actions, his extremely poor decision making and the interaction with him officers had after the arrest.”

While this is the only arrest in Baldwin County, Wood has had two previous arrests in Mobile County – one of those for domestic violence. “I think these children did the right thing,” said Vannoy. “They got out of there as quick as they could and went and told their parents. Nobody expects this kind of thing to happen. This man obviously has some issues and is pretty disturbed.”

Wood has already bonded out of jail, but he faces up to a year in jail on each of half a dozen reckless endangerment charges. He is also charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. More charges are likely.

