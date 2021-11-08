‘Willful torture’ charge for woman in Foley child abuse case

Woman arrested for child abuse in Foley Sunday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police confirmed in a news release a woman was arrested and charged with willful torture / abuse of a child on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Foley Police responded to a residence in Foley with Baldwin County Department of Human Resources (DHR) for a report of child abuse.

A family member of the five-year-old victim reported the incident to DHR with bruising on the child’s arms, back, and legs.

The investigation discovered Dorothy Hillery, 40, the child’s aunt and legal guardian, struck the child repeatedly with a belt while holding onto his arm. This caused the bruising.

Hillery is charged with willful torture/abuse of a child.