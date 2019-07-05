Stockton wildfire now under control, crews to monitor for hot spots

UPDATE (5:28 P.M.)

The wildfire that was burning in Stockton is now under control, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.

AFC crews will continue to monitor the area for flare-ups over the next few days.



ORIGINAL STORY:

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A wildfire is burning in the Stockton area, north of Old Ganey Road and east of Highway 59.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says the fire went from 500 acres yesterday to 1,100 acres burned today.

AFC personnel on the scene expect the fire to be contained shortly. Although it has been jumping control lines this morning, no additional resources are needed.

No structures are threatened at this time.