Wife of fallen BCSO Deputy posts loving tribute

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Tributes continue pouring in for fallen Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith. His wife, Samantha Presley-Smith posted a loving tribute to her late husband on Facebook Friday.

“I am broken, but his love will carry me for my lifetime. Bill was always my hero, and now everyone can see why. He truly was my soulmate, and best friend,” she wrote. Smith added that the deputy died doing a job he loved, serving others. She said she knows if he had it to do over again, even knowing the outcome, he wouldn’t change a thing.

Deputy Bill Smith died after saving swimmers in distress off the coast of Fort Morgan Sunday evening. Witnesses say he didn’t hesitate to try to save the lives of others in rough surf. A week of tributes to the heroic deputy culminates in funeral services and procession.

Visitation starts at 12:30 at the Baldwin County Collesium in Robertsdale. The funeral service will be there at 2. A procession will travel north on Highway 59 about five miles ending at Central Baldwin Middle School starting at about 4 Saturday afternoon. News 5 will have streaming coverage live Saturday.