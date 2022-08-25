FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County.

Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with flooding by midday Thursday. Several cars were stuck in high water and an apartment complex was surrounded by water.

Foley Elementary School and Foley Middle School were dealing with issues, too. Parking lots and the track area were covered with water, but we’re told buses were able to drop students off as usual on Thursday morning.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown is taking a closer look at the situation in Foley throughout the day.