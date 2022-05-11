BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — For more than a decade, the land that is called the Mega Site near Bay Minette, has been poised to welcome a major industry.

“We’ve been saying that for the whole time,” said county commissioner Joe Davis. “Not if but when. Well, by golly, this is when.”

Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for the automobile and aviation industry is coming to Baldwin County. “It is going to raise everything up across the board and help us diversify our economy. What a great partner Novelis is going to be and they make 100-year investments,” said President and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance Lee Lawson.





Rendering of Novelis’ planned, brand new fully integrated aluminum recycling and rolling mill in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA.

President of Novelis North America Tom Boney said almost anything you touch made of aluminum is a Novelis product. “Almost every time you pick up an aluminum can, there’s a good chance that would be our product,” said Boney.

“Every time you see an F150 roll down the road, good chance that’s our aluminum rolling down the road in front of you. Every time you pick up an Apple iPhone, the back of that you will be touching aluminum that we produce as well.”

This will be the first integrated mill built in the United States in 40 years according to Lawson, “and what integrated means is all supply comes in all production of what happens under that one roof.”

Novelis has 15,000 employees around the world. The average salary is $65,000 annually.

Construction will begin in the next two and a half months. They hope to be up and operational by May 2025. It may have taken a long time to change the landscape of North Baldwin County but Novelis may have just been worth the wait.