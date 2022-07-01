BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Tucked away in Baldwin County is the small, quiet White House Fork community. For years residents have relied on the current, dated water system, but changes could be coming.

“When it was first put in place it was just a small, rural system and a lot of their infrastructure doesn’t have the capacity to meet the needs out there now with all of the growth they’ve had in that area,” said Bob Wills who serves as the mayor of Bay Minette and also sits on the North Baldwin Utilities board.

NBU wants to take over the White House Fork Water System and right now a petition is circulating to find out if residents want that to happen.

“It’s an effort to provide information so that they can make their own decision. The customers would vote,” Wills explained.

He says a merger has nothing to do with rumors of an annexation into Bay Minette. He tells us that option isn’t even on the table.

The NBU board wants to meet with White House Fork Water System officials and residents to talk about how a merger would work. He says updated, larger pipe would ease the strain on the current infrastructure and residents would also notice a significant drop on their water bill. Wills went on to say the NBU proposal includes keeping the current water office open and keeping the employees in place.

“North Baldwin has such a greater capacity to provide water. They’ve got more than enough to meet any needs in any emergencies that might come up,” said Wills.

The White House Fork Water board tells us the majority of their customers don’t support a merger. They want the system to remain independent. We’re told the board will continue looking at the situation and they hope to keep serving their customers.