Where do COVID-19 patients live in Baldwin County? First responders want to know

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Health department officials say they are sending out addresses of those infected on a daily basis to 911 centers across the state. That doesn’t seem to be the case in Baldwin County.

Vital information comes with every call to a 911 operator, but in Baldwin County, some of the most important information concerning the virus is not being received.

“There are 20 cases that are reported in Baldwin County and so far to date the health department has provided us addresses for seven of those cases that we know of,” says Baldwin County 911 Director Joby Smith.

Those addresses coming from the state health department not only are not making it to first responders when they do get here they can be days even weeks old. “We are going to do everything we can to ask every question that might assist you in your response but we can’t catch everything and you are definitely putting yourself at risk if you are not properly protected,” Smith said.

Because of the lack of information coming from Montgomery, the Foley Fire Department is treating every call like it involves a coronavirus patient. That is further stressing the supply of personal protection equipment. Smith says maybe all departments should do the same. “We want to have enough information that we can provide some assurance to our responders that they are not walking into something they could have known about.”

Smith says they are working with the state to fix the problem, “They know where we stand and what we need. They are just, I think, trying to figure out how they can get it to us.”

Until then, every first responder should assume everyone is infected for their own safety.

In a statement to News 5, a spokesperson for the state health department says “The policy on reporting addresses of positives COVID- 19 cases to the 911 system has not changed.” First responders in Baldwin County say it should.

LATEST STORIES