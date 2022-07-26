BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools first day of school, which includes 56 public schools, eight of which are high schools and 15 private schools, is just over two weeks away with all public schools beginning Wednesday, August 10.

In comparison to Mobile County, the Baldwin County Board of Education opted to begin school just under a week later with MCPSS beginning Thursday, August 4. Likewise, in Mobile, mostly all Catholic schools will begin Wednesday, August 17. Most of those students will have half-days and a “noon dismissal.”

The following is a list of start dates for all Baldwin County public schools, private schools and Christian schools:

School Start Date Baldwin County Public Schools (K-12) Wednesday, August 10 Bayside Academy Wednesday, August 17 (noon dismissal) Christ the King Wednesday, August 17 (noon dismissal) Bayshore Christian School Thursday, August 11 Snook Christian Academy Thursday, August 11 (11:30 a.m. dismissal) Central Christian School Monday, August 15 (1 p.m. dismissal all week) Saint Benedict Catholic School Wednesday, August 17 (noon dismissal) South Baldwin Christian Academy Wednesday, August 10 Calvary Christian Learning Wednesday, August 17 Alpha & Omega Christian School Wednesday, August 17 Saint Patrick Catholic School Wednesday, August 17 Some schools may not be listed. If your school isn’t included, please email WKRG.

Several teachers within the Baldwin County School System have set up ‘Care Closets’ which is a way to ensure their students have all the necessary school supplies and personal hygiene items they need.