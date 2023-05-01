BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time! Thousands of high school seniors in Baldwin County will soon walk across stages and accept their diplomas. The dates and times for high school graduations have been announced.

WKRG broke down the dates, times and locations for all eight Baldwin County Public high schools.

Not able to attend in person, you will be able to live stream the ceremonies online. Links to each high school will show up as we get closer to graduation dates.