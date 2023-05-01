BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time! Thousands of high school seniors in Baldwin County will soon walk across stages and accept their diplomas. The dates and times for high school graduations have been announced.
WKRG broke down the dates, times and locations for all eight Baldwin County Public high schools.
Not able to attend in person, you will be able to live stream the ceremonies online. Links to each high school will show up as we get closer to graduation dates.
|High School
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Baldwin County
|Mitchell Field at Lyle Underwood Stadium
|Monday, May 15
|7 p.m.
|Spanish Fort
|“The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium
|Monday, May 15
|7 p.m.
|Robertsdale
|J.D. Sellars Stadium
|Tuesday, May 16
|7 p.m.
|Daphne
|Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium
|Tuesday, May 16
|7 p.m.
|Foley
|Ivan Jones Stadium
|Wednesday, May 17
|7 p.m.
|Baldwin County (Virtual)
|Daphne Civic Center
|Wednesday, May 17
|2 p.m.
|Elberta
|John T. Cobb Stadium
|Thursday, May 18
|7 p.m.
|Fairhope
|W.C. Majors Field
|Thursday, May 18
|7 p.m.