What’s in store for Mardi Gras 2021 in Baldwin County?

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — New Orleans’ parades are canceled. Krewes are backing out in Mobile.

Word from Baldwin County has been quiet so far, so we asked around.

In Daphne, the city “plans to have Mardi Gras.” Officials tell us they have not been contacted by either of their two parading organizations to cancel. The city is waiting to see what the governor’s orders are once the existing ones expire.

Fairhope has a similar timeline, waiting until Dec. 11 when the Safer at Home Order ends to make an official decision. No krewes have backed out, but city council members tell us the organizations are “on the fence.”

Down south, a spokesperson for Gulf Shores says it’s “some talk, no action,” when it comes to Mardi Gras 2021. But if the balls go on as planned, COVID-19 restrictions will limit the civic center to 100 people, rather than the typical 350.

