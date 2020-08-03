What was that pop-up art display on the bluffs in Fairhope?

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An art display in Fairhope got a lot of people talking this weekend – and we found out, that was the point.

According to Bryant Whelan, the executive director of the Eastern Shore Art Center, they teamed up with Hope Community to put the exhibit up overnight Friday on the bluffs.

“Because there are a lot of people not going into buildings and are fearful of the virus, we thought we could take this exhibit out to the people,” she said.

The pieces were done by Alabama folk artist Betty Sue Matthews, who passed away in 2018. Her collection is now on display at the art center – both for viewing, and for sale.

