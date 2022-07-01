ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — While the beautiful beaches of Baldwin County bring millions to the coast each year, Mother Nature may have different plans for the holiday weekend. There are plenty of things for families to enjoy away from the beach.

Tyler Vilardo and his family headed to Adventure Island in Orange Beach when the rains came Friday. Vilardo found plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

“Arcade, go out to eat, go to the mall, shopping centers. There’s plenty to do, plenty,” said Vilardo.

Next door to the arcade is a Lazer Tag Arena that’s good for a couple of hours of fun for kids and adults. Summer blockbusters are already in theaters with more openings this weekend. If a movie isn’t your thing, virtual reality may be another option for families.

Whether it’s a dogfight over the Pacific, a roller coaster, motorcycle ride or racing a space car, all of it is virtually here at Outer Limits at the Wharf.

“It’s an indoor amusement park,” said Johnny Wiggins, owner of Outer Limits VR. “So, when the weather is bad or it’s hot outside you can escape to the coolness with lots of different rides.”

If you can’t get to the beach but still want to splash around a bit, Tropic Falls, the indoor water park is at OWA in Foley. “It will be open when it’s cold when it’s rainy, this attraction will be open,” said OWA spokesperson Kristen Hellmich.

Take it from some veteran tourists who have been here rain or shine. “Make sure they have a backup plan besides the beach,” said Dustin Rushin, who is on vacation from Texas. “Find some other stuff to do to entertain the kids and get you out of the house.”

If all fails, Larry Doleac from Mississippi has this advice. “Leave the kids with somebody else and go to the bar.”