BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – They swarm at night sometimes by the thousands, attracted to light and this week they’re back.

“May is the main time that you’re going to start seeing Formosan termites. This time of year generally everything kicks off, the moistures right and we’re getting a lot more temperature in the ground and they start swarming,” said Fred Pierce with Pierce Pest Solutions in Fairhope. His company doesn’t treat termites, but he has a lot of experience working with them.

Formosan termites are something most of us have seen at least once this week, showing up across the Gulf Coast. Pierce is reminding homeowners to pay attention, but not to worry right away.

“Don’t freak out. This is natural. This is nature. This is what they do. This is their mating season,” he explained.

Since the termites are attracted to light he says it’s best to keep exterior lights off and eventually they’ll move on to another lit area. If you notice a lot them getting into your home that’s when you need to watch where they’re coming from.

“One, two, three, four or a few of them on the floor is not a big deal. That’s what they’ll do. They’ll pull their wings off and they’ll walk around your floor it looks like a little beetle. If you see hundreds of them inside your home that could be an alarm,” said Pierce.

Pierce recommends using painters tape to seal doors and windows and to call a professional if you see them coming out of your wall. He also says to walk the perimeter of your home and inspect it often. Keeping damp mulch away from your foundation can also help.

They can cause a lot of damage quickly and he says it’s important to keep a close watch now more than ever. “With the formosan termite it doesn’t just have to start at the ground to eat your house. It can start up at the roof by the chimney if you have any leaks in your home that can create all kinds of conditions that are conducive for them,” he explained.

Pierce says keeping lights off inside your home during the month of May can also help.