What to do if a wrong-way driver heads your way

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Federal Highway Administration says 300 to 400 people each year are killed in wrong way crashes. Over the weekend on I-10 in Baldwin County, “She was 24 years old, living life, working, trying to survive,” it happened again. “She had been hit, head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction.” Kathy Firth’s daughter, Paiton Goodwin, was killed over the weekend along with the driver of the other car. Investigators say Amberly Montgomery was driving the wrong way on I-10. The crash happening near the 60 mile marker before dawn Sunday.

Statistics show most wrong way crashes happen at night and are more likely to happen on a weekend. Contributing factors include: fatigue, alcohol and drugs, distracted driving, and age.

Experts say there are things you can do to try and avoid a wrong-way driver: immediately slow down as safely as possible, steer to the right and move to the shoulder of the road, then call 911 and report that driver. It could save your life or someone you love. “I don’t like thinking about the person that she was, not the person she was going to be in the future because there is no future for her,” says Firth.

If a wrong-way driver heads your way experts say to honk your horn, flash your lights but above all react quickly and decisively.