Wharf opens ice skating rink for holiday season

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf in Orange Beach says the ice skating rink will be open until January 18, 2021, as part of the Winter at the Wharf event.

The rink will be open on different hours each day, check here for the schedule.

You will have to sign a waiver before skating and social distancing guidelines will be in place with sanitation stations around the area. The Wharf says skaters and spectators should maintain a six-foot distance from other groups and wear a facial covering.

WKRG News 5 will have a crew live at the rink Thursday, December 10 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The first 50 people that bring a toy for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive that day will get a FREE SKATE PASS.

So bring enough toys for the entire family!

TICKET INFORMATION:

General Admission: $12/per person

$12/per person Combo Pass (Ferris Wheel & Ice Rink): $17 (Credit cards only)

$17 (Credit cards only) Frequent Skater Pass: $100 for 10 passes ($20 savings)

$100 for 10 passes ($20 savings) Socks: $3/pair

$3/pair Concessions: $2 each (Bottled Water, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Hot Chocolate)

The rink is also open to birthday party reservations, contact Jade Hubbard at 251-224-1000 or jadej@alwharf.com.

LATEST STORIES: