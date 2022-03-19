ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A South Baldwin tradition returns for the first time since 2019. A big crowd gathered Saturday for the start of the Wharf Boat and Yacht Show in Orange Beach. Friday’s start of the show had to be called off due to the severe weather threat. Saturday people were eager to get out, browse and sometimes buy. This is the first Orange Beach Boat Show since 2019. Boat shows were called off due to COVID concerns

Jim Cox, Wharf Boat Show: “Boating is such a big part of our community, especially down here but also from an economic standpoint this show traditionally has more than 20-million dollars in boat sales over the weekend so it’s a big event for people who want to come shopping and it’s a big economic driver down at the beach,” said event ambassador Jim Cox. The Boat show concludes Sunday. They have 100-million dollars worth of boats on display and ready for purchase. The admission cost is $10 at the Wharf in Orange Beach. For more information click here.