“We’re ready for you!” Lulu’s reopens in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — With establishments reopening after the new order issued by Gov. Ivey, Lulu’s is now among them.
On May 12, they announced their reopening to the public via Facebook.
Lulu’s says they’re ready for you!
LATEST STORIES:
- Publix expanding store hours as US continues reopening process
- Lives Lost: Brothers who survived Holocaust die weeks apart
- Katy Keene Star, Lucy Hale Talks About Season Finale
- WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones provides updates on COVID-19; need for more relief legislation
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 14, 2020