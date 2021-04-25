“Were not going to give up” Family of missing biker search bay waters

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)– The family of the missing biker began their own search.

On Sunday, the family of Jeremy Hale identified him as the missing biker involved in the crash from last Tuesday. Today, the family began their own search in the Mobile Bay waters.

Hale’s grandfather Robert Belsome said “I’d still like to see him walking somewhere instead of these waters. But we’re going to find him and were going to do the best we can to get him up out of this water.”

They searched the entire day, but still nothing.

Belsome says Hale was a strong and funny young man, he has his wife raised Hale since he was a small child. Not having answers for the family is beyond words, losing such a big part of their lives and now searching for what’s left. “It’s been a struggle on my family, my friends cause they’ve known Jeremy all his life. My wife is basically their mother, she’s raised them since they were infants and it’s been hard. She hasn’t even made it out here today because she’s afraid of what she might see if we find him.” Belsome said, ” You know it’s going to be hard on everybody, anyone who finds this body is going to be a struggle, but we’re going to find him.”

The family plans to be out every day on the kayaks searching for Hale so they can find closure and begin to mourn. Belsome says anyone with the ability to get out on the water to help search is more than welcome. He says he can be reached at 251-802-8677.