Well-known cyclist struck by vehicle in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of a popular Fairhope bicycle shop was struck by a vehicle yesterday on the Eastern Shore while riding.

Friends of Katie Bolton say she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike near Battles Road and Scenic Highway 98 in Fairhope on Thursday.

Katie and her husband own Pro Cycle and Tri in Fairhope.





She was flown to University Hospital in Mobile for her injuries.

Alabama State Troopers tell News 5 the victim has a broken arm. No charges are being filed against the driver.

