Well-known cyclist struck by vehicle in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of a popular Fairhope bicycle shop was struck by a vehicle yesterday on the Eastern Shore while riding.
Friends of Katie Bolton say she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike near Battles Road and Scenic Highway 98 in Fairhope on Thursday.
Katie and her husband own Pro Cycle and Tri in Fairhope.
She was flown to University Hospital in Mobile for her injuries.
Alabama State Troopers tell News 5 the victim has a broken arm. No charges are being filed against the driver.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 year later: City of Hoover and Riverchase Galleria Mall release statements on Galleria shooting
- WATCH: Home could drop into Lake Michigan any time
- Mark Your Calendar 11/22: “Bay Bash”
- Victoria’s Secret is canceling its fashion show
- Teacher accused of kidnapping student with autism says she was trying to help the upset child