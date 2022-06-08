GULF SHORES. Ala. (WKRG) — A 49-year-old father drowned Saturday evening in Gulf Shores after attempting to rescue his 17-year-old son who was struggling in the gulf waters near Gulf State Park Pavilion. The teenager was able to get out of the water safely. The family is from Metairie, Louisiana.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Yellow flags were flying all weekend.

This marks the third drowning so far this season in waters off Baldwin County beaches. On Saturday, May 21, Tyreke Walker, 14 from Baton Rouge, disappeared in the rough surf in Orange Beach. He is presumed drowned. His body has not been recovered. A 61-year-old man from Kentucky drowned in Fort Morgan over the Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday’s drowning is the first of the season in Gulf Shores.