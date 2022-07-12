ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s supposed to be the start of something big this week, but Mother Nature may have different plans. The 10th annual Blue Marlin Grand Championship is postponed because of weather conditions expected later this week. That’s something event organizers don’t like to see happen, but they say it’s about safety first.

“You know it’s just so much uncertainty, even still today. We just don’t know what that systems going to do,” said Blue Marlin Grand Championship event host Jim Cox Tuesday.

The waves may not end up being all that rough, but the potential of so much lightning out there and that’s just what concerns everyone. When you’re on the water it’s really a scary, scary situation. We’ve had boats get struck in the past. You just don’t want to put people if harm’s way if you can help it. Jim Cox, Blue Marlin Grand Championship event host

Teams and sponsors from across the country will have to wait until next week to head into the Gulf of Mexico, but the events planned at The Wharf this week will continue on land, weather permitting.

“Luckily, we’re still able to have our big party for all of the teams on Wednesday night. We’ve still got all of our sponsors setup here at The Wharf. They’re going to be here all weekend,” he added.

That means next Thursday tournament fishing will kickoff at The Wharf at 10:01 a.m. followed by the shotgun start at Perdido Pass. It’s an inconvenience for teams arriving in town this week, but Cox says this year’s tournament will be worth the wait.

“We’re going to do everything the same next weekend. I have goosebumps right now just talking about it. That’s how excited I get. I can’t wait,” said Cox.