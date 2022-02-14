BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Farming in south Alabama comes with a few surprises each year. For Baldwin County farmer Greg Burris, this year it’s weather and hiring struggles.

“We started picking strawberries at Christmas and our help hadn’t arrived” said Burris.

Burris works his farm daily in Baldwin County, checking on his strawberries, peaches and other crops. It’s been his livelihood for years. He says Gulf Coast weather makes farming an interesting job.

“It got down to 25 last night on the strawberries. We’ve been down as low as 22 and maybe lost a third of the crop,” he said.

The weather in recent weeks has creating problems on the farm, but he’s also operating a retail business. For months, it hasn’t been easy.

“The labor industry has us stressed. Three years ago we had 32 employees and now we’re down to 12 or 14,” he said.

Burris says three recent hires worked two days before calling it quits. The staffing problems have forced him to temporarily close the Burris Farm Market bakery, which for years has drawn customers into the shop. He told WKRG News 5 it’s been frustrating, but he hopes good employees will come his way soon.

“We’re known for our strawberry shortcake that we make right there and it was sad to have to close,” said Burris.

Burris said the easy part is getting customers inside the market. The hard part is finding good help and people who want to work. His small business relies on manual labor and customer service.

“I can’t afford self checkouts. I’m not Walmart, Lowe’s or Home Depot. They come to the counter and we weigh everything. It just takes people to run the place,” he said.

Burris anticipates peaches to be ready in just a few months. As long as the weather in Baldwin County cooperates, he’ll have a market full of local crops. If you’re looking for a job Burris, said he could especially use high school students. You can apply in person at Burris Farm Market on Highway 59 in Loxley, Ala..