GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show will be delayed due to severe weather.

The show was initially scheduled for March 18 at 10 a.m., but severe weather has pushed back the start time. Event organizers are hoping to open at 3 p.m. and will update residents once the severe weather has passed.

The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show will be held from March 18 to March 20 at the Wharf Marina at 4673 Wharf Parkway in Orange Beach. Tickets are $10 for admission. Parking is free. For more information, click the link here.

Stay with the WKRG News 5 Weather Team for weather updates and how weather will impact the festival through the weekend.