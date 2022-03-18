UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): Additional details about weather delays from the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival:

Under advisement of the City of Fairhope and EMA, The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival will delay opening on Friday morning, March 18, 2022 until weather clears.

The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation met this morning with city leaders and EMA to evaluate the weather situation. The safety of our artists, volunteers, and guests is of the utmost importance.

We will continue to monitor the weather forecast and send updates as needed throughout the morning. Marissa Thetford, Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Arts and Crafts organizers were keeping a close eye on the weather Friday morning. They decided to delay opening after meeting with Emergency Management Agency and city officials.

At 8 am Friday, the goal was to open the festival at mid-day or early afternoon.

The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is an major event on the arts and crafts circuit. Organizers expected close to 300,000 people from across the country to attend the weekend event, enjoying hundreds of vendors in downtown Fairhope. Some vendor tents were already up Thursday afternoon.

This weekends’ festival is the 70th anniversary of the event. WKRG News 5 will be live from the festival through the weekend. We also have more information about attendance and parking.

Stay with the WKRG News 5 Weather Team for weather updates and how weather will impact the festival through the weekend.