“We have one chance at this year,” preview of new Orange Beach schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first bell will come with many changes for middle and high school students in Orange Beach.

Those students used to attend the campuses in Gulf Shores, but that’s shifting now that Gulf Shores has officially split from the Baldwin County school system.

The new Orange Beach high and middle school campuses are still under construction, so for the upcoming school year – students will attend class in portables, as well as classrooms sprinkled throughout the elementary school and other city buildings.

Erika McCoy, the new high school principal, recognizes this will be an adjustment, but is excited for the school year, “even though its temp home for our kids, this is our kids only 7th grade year, only 8th grade year, only 9th grade year and only 10th grade year. We have one chance at this year,” she said. So educators are making sure they’re doing everything they can to make the students feel at home.

“Bringing it to life with our colors, and our mascot, is really part of what we needed to do,” she added.

The new campuses should be done during the 2020-2021 school year.

School starts next week – on August 14.