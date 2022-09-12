FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope.

WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new store.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan Sullivan said the store will be the first WAWA in the state of Alabama.

“We are really excited about it, I mean, we are all familiar with Buccee’s so it’s kind of a smaller version of Buccee’s so it’s something that is a destination for people to go to, just another new exciting business to have here,” said Sullivan.

WAWA was first established in Philadelphia in 1964. WAWA quickly gained popularity in the northeast.

Alabama Gabe Bell recalls visiting the store when traveling up North.

“I love WAWA, I grew up going there, my grandparents are from Philadelphia, so I think it’s awesome,” said Bell.

Mayor Sullivan said as Baldwin County continues to grow, the county becomes more attractive to prospective businesses.

“We are still one of the fastest growing areas in the country and I think [businesses] just start to see the growth and realize this is a great investment on their part,” said Sullivan.

Construction started at the corner of Twin Beech Road and Highway 98. Currently, a start date has not been set.