FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first Wawa store set to open in Alabama broke ground on their new store Tuesday morning in Fairhope.

The convenience store based out of Pennsylvania is well known for its coffee bar and gourmet foods.

“We are more than a gas station,” says Wawa Chief of Operations Steve Hasher during the groundbreaking. “We are excited to be here in Alabama we don’t believe there is anything like us and can’t wait to serve this community.”

The new store will be located at the corner of Greeno Road and Twin Beech. It will be the first of four Wawa stores coming to Baldwin County. Two more in the Fairhope and one in Robertsdale.

The new store is expected to open in the Spring of next year.