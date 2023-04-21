GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores promises a weekend of delicious crawfish and zydeco grooves at the Zydeco & Crawfish Festival at Waterway Village.

Festival runs Friday, April 21 to Saturday April 22 along East 24th Avenue. The festival features an array of events, including concerts, marathons, various events like face paintings for kids.

On Friday Rebirth Brass Band will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m.. Tickets will be $29 and can be purchased online.

On Saturday festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. and wind down around 6 p.m. The day will begin with the Zydeco Crawfish Festival 5K running for the Waterway Village Merchants Association.

A free, off-site shuttle location will be available from the Erie Meyer Civic Center, Meyer Park, and Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church. The shuttle will run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. East 24th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the W.C. Holmes Bridge to Acme Oyster House during the 5K and 1 mile Fun Run. The following public parking will also be provided with shuttle opportunities: Meyer Park (400 E 22nd Ave), and Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church (309 E 21st Ave).